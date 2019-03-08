Council hands tennis club £7,500 to fund resurfacing of tennis courts

Members of Acle Tennis club alongside chairman Andrew Sherwood. Picture: Acle Tennis Club Archant

A tennis club has been handed £7,500 by a parish council in Norfolk to help resurface its courts.

The hard courts which need resurfacing. Picture: Joseph Norton The hard courts which need resurfacing. Picture: Joseph Norton

Acle Tennis Club, which has 250 members, has been trying to raise the funds for new hard-surface tennis courts for the last couple of years.

With the help of Acle Parish Council's donation, the club will now be able to press ahead with the improvements.

Chairman of the tennis club, Andrew Sherwood, expressed his delight at the news.

He said: "I'm really pleased because the tennis club is an important part of the community.

Stanley Smith, 63, from Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton Stanley Smith, 63, from Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

"We have people of all ages who play at the courts on a regular basis.

"In the last five years we have seen a real growth in membership which has been brilliant."

The club had already raised £32,000 through fundrasing events and secured £21,000 in grants.

Mr Sherwood, 61, from nearby Upton, said although the courts were still in a good condition the club wanted to act before they started to deteriorate and become dangerous.

The courts were last resurfaced more than 20 years ago.

Many residents have supported the parish council's investment which was agreed at a meeting at the Methodist Hall in June.

Stanley Smith, 63, who has lived in Acle for 30 years, said: "I think it is a good idea.

"Although I don't play tennis myself anything which helps to get people outdoors is a positive."

Other people believe the money should be spent elsewhere.

One woman who has lived in the village for 40 years, said: "It seems like a lot of money to be spending on the tennis courts.

"Providing more entertainment for the youngsters should be a priority."

Chairman of Acle Parish Council, Tony Hemmingway, described the tennis club as an asset to the community.

Mr Hemmingway said: "There's never going to be a facility which is used by every resident but the club does a lot of amazing work in the village.

"It is great we are able to support it in this way."

The club based at the recreation centre has five floodlit courts and one self-contained mini red court.

Resurfacing is expected to start on the first three courts in October.

It is hoped work on all five courts will be completed before next summer.