12th century 'at risk' undercroft stopped up by council
- Credit: John McKiernan
A little-known heritage site left open to vandals and arsonists has been re-sealed by the local authority.
Gillian Harwood, who has a house above the medieval vaults in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth, has been "rattling cages" for four years over the state of the historic cellars - likely once storerooms belonging to a lavish merchant's house.
She said workmen were on site at 7.30am on Wednesday to re-seal the vaults, the gaping hole posing a danger to pedestrians.
"It is safe now," she said. "And looks better. It was just so shabby and dangerous".
A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "We have put barriers in place and temporarily secured the existing cover to make it safe but this will need a permanent repair and that is the responsibility of the landowner, who is liaising directly with English Heritage about the matter.”
The vaults are a scheduled ancient monument which in the past have been dubbed "a secret treasure", although nothing has come of any efforts to make more of them or open them to the public.