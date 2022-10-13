News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
12th century 'at risk' undercroft stopped up by council

Liz Coates

Published: 1:23 PM October 13, 2022
Medieval undercroft in Great Yarmouth re-sealed by council after concerns were raised.

The undercroft in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth, has been re-sealed after concerns were raised about safety and damage to the historic asset. - Credit: John McKiernan

A little-known heritage site left open to vandals and arsonists has been re-sealed by the local authority.

Gillian Harwood, who has a house above the medieval vaults in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth, has been "rattling cages" for four years over the state of the historic cellars - likely once storerooms belonging to a lavish merchant's house.

The medieval undercroft in Great Yarmouth

Flashback to Monday October 10, although people have been reportedly getting in for at least four years. - Credit: Liz Coates

She said workmen were on site at 7.30am on Wednesday to re-seal the vaults, the gaping hole posing a danger to pedestrians.

"It is safe now," she said. "And looks better. It was just so shabby and dangerous".

Medieval vaults in Great Yarmouth's Howard Street South

In August 2022 the undercroft was sealed and a plastic safety barrier placed over the opening. It has since been broken into, the red defender lying at the bottom of the steps, although it has now been stopped up again. - Credit: Google maps

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "We have put barriers in place and temporarily secured the existing cover to make it safe but this will need a permanent repair and that is the responsibility of the landowner, who is liaising directly with English Heritage about the matter.”

The vaults are a scheduled ancient monument which in the past have been dubbed "a secret treasure", although nothing has come of any efforts to make more of them or open them to the public.

