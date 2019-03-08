Residents delight as 'village hero' wins huge majority of votes at local elections

Adrian Thompson, 54, stood as an independent candidate in the Fleggburgh ward for the local election in Great Yarmouth and won by a majority of 899 votes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A community has spoke of its delight after a "village hero" was elected to stand as the councillor in their ward.

Adrian Thompson, 54, from Filby, received a whopping 84pc of votes in his ward of Fleggburgh, winning by a majority of 899.

Standing as an independent candidate, Mr Thompson replaced Conservative councillor Haydn Thirtle - one of two seats the Tories lost in Great Yarmouth.

The 54-year-old, who has lived in the village all of his life, said he was really pleased with the result.

He said: "I am really happy, not just with the result but the turnout. Local elections are all about local issues and I am determined to achieve the best outcomes for the area."

Signs demonstrating the village's support of Mr Thompson still remain in Filby. Picture: Joseph Norton Signs demonstrating the village's support of Mr Thompson still remain in Filby. Picture: Joseph Norton

A number of residents in Filby have come out in support of Mr Thompson, whose dad stood as a councillor for 52 years.

They said the Filby in Bloom chairman understands the needs of the area.

Juliet Farmon, 49, who has lived in the village for 19 years, said she had voted Conservative all her life but was persuaded to change because of Mr Thompson.

She said: "I was delighted when I heard the news. He really does have the village's best interests at heart and that's what swung it for me.

"He is a village hero."

Mr Thompson received 1,050 votes in a landslide victory over Mr Thirtle who had 151 votes and Labour councillor Claire Wardley with 47.

Residents said his views on the "increasing" number of speeding cars, proposed housing developments and future plans for the area won them over.

They also believed him standing with no political affiliation made him a more favourable candidate.

Jason Storey, 49, from Filby, said: "Adrian really deserved it. He loves the area and wants what is best for residents.

"I think people are bored of political point scoring and national issues such as Brexit.

"To have someone who is genuine about local issues is really refreshing."

Annette Harris, 62, said she voted Conservative but could understand why Mr Thompson was a popular choice.

"He is so well known and liked so it wasn't a surprise," she said.

"I voted Conservative because I think they've done a good job and did not see a need to change it."

Another standout line from the elections was the high turnout of 58pc in Fleggburgh, a huge 30pc more than the average across the borough of 28pc.