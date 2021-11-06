Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge
- Credit: Mike Page
New aerial photos have revealed how much work has already been done on Great Yarmouth's new third river crossing.
The major two year project will transform parts of the riverside area which has already seen homes and gardens flattened.
The latest pictures show the construction of the bridge's foundations as well as the site's new connecting road and roundabout.
The bridge crosses the River Yare just south of and parallel to Cromwell Road.
It then connects with South Denes Road on the other side of the river close to the junction with Sutton Road.
There it will feed into the existing road network with few modifications.
You may also want to watch:
It is hoped the new bridge will cut congestion and journey times. It is also tipped to regenerate the Southtown area with new walks, cycle paths and landscaping.
The new bridge is being built in Belgium and will stand 7m tall once completed.
Most Read
- 1 Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston
- 2 Neighbours' shock at sudden death of woman
- 3 Head apologises after children made to eat packed lunches outside in the cold
- 4 Flats bid will not 'harm character' of Great Yarmouth street
- 5 'Staycation is the word' - Holiday park will only close two weeks every year
- 6 'The day I met Tyson Fury' - hotel worker reflects on 46-year career
- 7 'We will do better' - Yarmouth hotel manager's pledge after inspection woes
- 8 'I want a jumper' - Ashley Banjo praises 92-year-old Norfolk knitter
- 9 Guesthouse's HMO application appeal rejected
- 10 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
The bridge is due to open in early 2023.