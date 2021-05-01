Photos show aftermath of thatched roof fire as investigation launched
An investigation has been launched to pinpoint the cause of a blaze that saw a thatched house stripped of its roof.
Firefighters were called to Gables Farm, in Back Lane, Martham, at around 11.30am on Thursday (April 29).
At the height of the blaze some 65 firefighters were working to stop the fire spreading to other parts of the roof, and salvaging everything that was inside.
The incident was closed at 11am the following day, after a 24 hour operation that saw roads closed and locals pulling together to load the home-owner's possessions onto a trailer.
Pictures taken in the aftermath of the fire show the extent of the damage to the Grade II listed building which dates from the mid 18th century.
At the time of the fire people at the scene expressed their sadness.
The house was being used as a holiday let and was hosting guests who escaped unhurt, the owner confirmed at the scene.
He also said the house had previously suffered a fire in around 1991.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the stop message came in at 9.19pm on Thursday night at which point it became a watching brief.
Officers were then on site and checked at regular intervals for hotspots or smoke.
At 11.10am on Friday (April 30) when a final check was made and the incident was closed. The spokesman confirmed an investigation had been launched.
Meanwhile the smell of smoke still hangs heavy in the air, with remnants of sodden thatch strewn around the road.