News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Photos show aftermath of thatched roof fire as investigation launched

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:23 AM May 1, 2021   
Thatched house fire Martham

The thatched roof of a house in Martham has been destroyed by fire. - Credit: Liz Coates

An investigation has been launched to pinpoint the cause of a blaze that saw a thatched house stripped of its roof.

Firefighters were called to Gables Farm, in Back Lane, Martham, at around 11.30am on Thursday (April 29).

Thatched house fire Martham

A thatched house in Martham was the focus of a huge effort to tackle a fire in its roof. - Credit: Liz Coates

At the height of the blaze some 65 firefighters were working to stop the fire spreading to other parts of the roof, and salvaging everything that was inside.

The incident was closed at 11am the following day, after a 24 hour operation that saw roads closed and locals pulling together to load the home-owner's possessions onto a trailer.

Thatched house fire Martham

Sodden thatch piled up outside a Grade II listed thatched house which suffered a fire. - Credit: Liz Coates

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the fire show the extent of the damage to the Grade II listed building which dates from the mid 18th century.

At the time of the fire people at the scene expressed their sadness.

You may also want to watch:

The house was being used as a holiday let and was hosting guests who escaped unhurt, the owner confirmed at the scene.

He also said the house had previously suffered a fire in around 1991.

Thatched house fire Martham

A thatched roof was engulfed by fire triggering a fire service operation involving some 65 crew. - Credit: Liz Coates

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Yarmouth venues warned over Covid breaches
  2. 2 'Lives were changed' - Man spared jail after crash which killed two women
  3. 3 Appeal after danger driver speeds through town in VW Golf
  1. 4 Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house
  2. 5 Nightclub on coast hoping to recapture golden age
  3. 6 What do we know about Spielberg and Hanks' war series set in Norfolk?
  4. 7 Barber seeks sender of anonymous gift to say 'thank you'
  5. 8 New vaccination centre could jab 1,700 people in three days
  6. 9 Calls for calm as patients struggle to book Covid jabs in Norfolk
  7. 10 Missing woman's body found in car on coast

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the stop message came in at 9.19pm on Thursday night at which point it became a watching brief.

Officers were then on site and checked at regular intervals for hotspots or smoke.

Thatched house fire Martham

A thatched house in Martham has been badly damaged following a fire. - Credit: Liz Coates

At 11.10am on Friday (April 30) when a final check was made and the incident was closed. The spokesman confirmed an investigation had been launched.

Meanwhile the smell of smoke still hangs heavy in the air, with remnants of sodden thatch strewn around the road.

Locals collect furniture and belongings out of the thatch house fire at Martham. Picture: DENISE BRA

Locals collect furniture and belongings out of the thatch house fire at Martham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fire fighters at the scene of the fire of a thatched house at Martham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire fighters at the scene of the fire of a thatched house at Martham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fire fighters at the scene of the fire of a thatched house at Martham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire fighters at the scene of the fire of a thatched house at Martham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


 

Norfolk Broads News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called to an e-scooter crash in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Police reveal hundreds of offences involving e-scooters

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Paul Garrod, left, and his wife Lisa, owners of the Furzedown Hotel in Great Yarmouth, which they ha

Rooms with a view: Seafront hotel unveils contemporary makeover

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews tackled a blaze in a derelict building in Great Yarmouth.

Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The Carlton Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus