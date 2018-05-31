Search

POLL - What will you be doing first in Great Yarmouth when lockdown ends?

PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 April 2020

Will you be getting Great Yarmouth market chips when the coronavirus lockdown ends? PHOTO: James Bass

Will you be getting Great Yarmouth market chips when the coronavirus lockdown ends? PHOTO: James Bass

There are so many things you can’t do right now.

But as Boris Johnson pledges we might soon see a road map for ending lockdown, what will you want to go and do first?

With so-called non-essential shops closed, you can’t go to clothing or shoe sellers.

Popular nature reserves which draw thousands to the coast are closed as spring migration peaks.

And time has been called on pubs ranging from village locals to gastro eateries.

Why not let us know where you’ll be heading first when lockdown ends?

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus testing centres for key workers to open

Key workers can now book for coronavirus tests, through their employers. Photo: NCH&C

‘They need somewhere to stay’ - Hospitality managers on providing accommodation for frontline workers

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Road ‘partially blocked’ after collision in Gorleston

Firefighters have been called to a collision in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four coastal care homes recognised in region’s top 20

Residents at Burgh House care home, in Burgh Castle, which has been included in carehome.co.uk's top 20 for the East of England. PHOTO: carehome.co.uk

