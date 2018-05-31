POLL - What will you be doing first in Great Yarmouth when lockdown ends?

Will you be getting Great Yarmouth market chips when the coronavirus lockdown ends? PHOTO: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

There are so many things you can’t do right now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading…

But as Boris Johnson pledges we might soon see a road map for ending lockdown, what will you want to go and do first?

You may also want to watch:

With so-called non-essential shops closed, you can’t go to clothing or shoe sellers.

Popular nature reserves which draw thousands to the coast are closed as spring migration peaks.

And time has been called on pubs ranging from village locals to gastro eateries.

Why not let us know where you’ll be heading first when lockdown ends?