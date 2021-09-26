News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Land 'on fringe' of popular Norfolk village set for auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:46 AM September 26, 2021   
Pound Lane Filby agricultural land auction

The agricultural land on the fringe of Pound Lane, Filby near Great Yarmouth is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An area of agricultural land on the fringe of a popular village is set to be auctioned off next month.

People have the chance to own "a slightly sloping triangular"piece of land in Norfolk as it is offered for sale at auction.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on October 20, with a guide price of £150,000 plus fees.

Described as land at Pound Lane, Filby near Great Yarmouth, the property description from the auctioneers states "6.06 acres Grade 1 agricultural land on the fringe of Filby."

It adds: "Currently this field has been used for agricultural purposes but is situated on the fringe of the village and not far from Filby Broad.

"The land may have alternative uses - subject to planning - and potential purchasers should make their own enquiries of the relevant authorities regarding permitted use.

"The land has residential property to the South and East boundaries and a vehicular access between 16 and 17 Pound Lane."

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth's Portuguese residents' share love for 'second home'
  2. 2 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  3. 3 Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area
  1. 4 Town's dog grooming salon celebrates 20 years in business
  2. 5 'Enough to go around' - Drivers urged not to panic-buy at petrol pumps
  3. 6 Why has a golden dome appeared in this Norfolk town?
  4. 7 Petrol station queues causing rush-hour delays
  5. 8 See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park
  6. 9 New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000
  7. 10 New Sainsbury's plan revealed for Bradwell

The site is described as "a slightly sloping triangular site of 6.06 acres with vehicular access off Pound Lane."

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Banksy-style figure St Peter's Road Great Yarmouth

New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The King's Head in North Road Hemsby has reopened.

Food and Drink

New landlords relaunch village pub with Sunday lunches for dogs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Harvey the cob

Norfolk

Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon