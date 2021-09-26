Land 'on fringe' of popular Norfolk village set for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
An area of agricultural land on the fringe of a popular village is set to be auctioned off next month.
People have the chance to own "a slightly sloping triangular"piece of land in Norfolk as it is offered for sale at auction.
Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on October 20, with a guide price of £150,000 plus fees.
Described as land at Pound Lane, Filby near Great Yarmouth, the property description from the auctioneers states "6.06 acres Grade 1 agricultural land on the fringe of Filby."
It adds: "Currently this field has been used for agricultural purposes but is situated on the fringe of the village and not far from Filby Broad.
"The land may have alternative uses - subject to planning - and potential purchasers should make their own enquiries of the relevant authorities regarding permitted use.
"The land has residential property to the South and East boundaries and a vehicular access between 16 and 17 Pound Lane."
The site is described as "a slightly sloping triangular site of 6.06 acres with vehicular access off Pound Lane."