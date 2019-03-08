Missing teenager from Great Yarmouth found ‘safe and well’

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been found after being missing for almost two days. Archant

A father has expressed his relief after his teenage daughter who had been missing for almost two days was found “safe and well”.

Aimee Charlton, 18, was found at her friends house in Caister on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old had been missing since 4am on Wednesday, March 6, where she was last seen on Russell Road in Great Yarmouth.

Her dad Matthew Charlton, thanked the public for their help and said his daughter was “safe and well”.