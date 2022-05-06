Air ambulance called after man in 30s suffers fall in Great Yarmouth

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to assist a man in his 30s who had suffered a fall. - Credit: James Bass

An air ambulance was called after a man suffered a fall in Great Yarmouth.

The man, in his 30s, fell in the Harfrey's Road area at around 8.10am this morning [May 6].

The East Anglian Air Ambulance critical care team was called to assist land ambulance and police teams, with pilots landing the Babcock helicopter near the scene.

Dr David Clutton, Paul Gates, critical care paramedic, and Page Wilson, supervisor critical care paramedic, assisted the land ambulance at the scene and gave the patient a full assessment.

He was then transported to the James Paget Hospital by road for further treatment.