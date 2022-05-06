News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Air ambulance called to crash between two lorries on A47

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:44 AM May 6, 2022
Updated: 11:05 AM May 6, 2022
The air ambulance has been called to the roundabout joining the A47 and William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth.

The air ambulance has been called to the roundabout joining the A47 and William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

An air ambulance was called to a crash between two lorries near a roundabout on the A47.

It happened at about 8am near Harfrey's Industrial Estate in Great Yarmouth when the pair crashed on the roundabout joining William Adams Way with the A47.

Workers on the industrial estate reported seeing numerous emergency vehicles and the helicopter landing this morning.

One person at Wolseley Plumb and Parts said: "We saw it taking off this morning, there's been police cars, vans, bikes and ambulances coming and going."

Police say there have been no injuries however both trucks have been damaged.

Following the incident there have been delays in the area, however, these have now eased after the road was cleared at about 8.35am. 

