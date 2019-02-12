Air ambulance called to ‘traumatic injury’ at industrial estate

The air ambulance was called to Armultra UK in Hewett Road amid reports of a 'traumatic injury' Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

The air ambulance was called to reports a person had suffered “traumatic injuries” at an industrial site in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Armultra, a machining manufacturer, in Hewett Road at around 11.15am.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 11.15am with reports of a person who had sustained traumatic injuries in Hewett Road, Bradwell.

“We sent one ambulance, an ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, a Basics doctor and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“The patient was taken to James Paget University Hospital by road for further treatment.”