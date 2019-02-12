Air ambulance called to ‘traumatic injury’ at industrial estate
PUBLISHED: 16:45 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 07 March 2019
The air ambulance was called to reports a person had suffered “traumatic injuries” at an industrial site in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, today.
Emergency services were called to Armultra, a machining manufacturer, in Hewett Road at around 11.15am.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 11.15am with reports of a person who had sustained traumatic injuries in Hewett Road, Bradwell.
“We sent one ambulance, an ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, a Basics doctor and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
“The patient was taken to James Paget University Hospital by road for further treatment.”