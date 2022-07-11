News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man dies after 'medical emergency' in Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Published: 4:44 PM July 11, 2022
Emergency services were called to Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth

People were stopped from turning into Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth while the ambulance crews and paramedics tried to save a man who had suffered a medical emergency in the street. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A man has died after suffering a medical emergency in a Great Yarmouth street.

A fleet of emergency service vehicles rushed to the scene in Salisbury Road close to the entrance to the town's high school at 11.30am on Monday, July 11.

Emergency services called to incident in Salisbury Road Great Yarmouth

Emergency services were called to a medical emergency in Salisbury Road, close to the entrance of Charter Academy, but the man could not be saved. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The air ambulance was also called, landing nearby on the dunes.

Police said the force's involvement was to do with securing the scene, and that it was a medical rather than criminal matter.

Although the incident took place near the entrance to Charter Academy, there is not thought to be any connection with the school.

Air ambulance attending incident in Salisbury Road Great Yarmouth lands on beach

The air ambulance landed on the grassed dune area of beach near Munchies cafe in Great Yarmouth on Monday July 11 responding to a medical emergency. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A statement from the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at around 11.30am today to a medical emergency on Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth.

"An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an operations manager and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.” 

The air ambulance was seen taking off from the dunes near Munchies cafe at the top of the Venetian Waterways.

