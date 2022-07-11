Man dies after 'medical emergency' in Yarmouth street
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A man has died after suffering a medical emergency in a Great Yarmouth street.
A fleet of emergency service vehicles rushed to the scene in Salisbury Road close to the entrance to the town's high school at 11.30am on Monday, July 11.
The air ambulance was also called, landing nearby on the dunes.
Police said the force's involvement was to do with securing the scene, and that it was a medical rather than criminal matter.
Although the incident took place near the entrance to Charter Academy, there is not thought to be any connection with the school.
A statement from the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at around 11.30am today to a medical emergency on Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth.
"An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an operations manager and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock
- 2 Man dies after 'medical emergency' in Yarmouth street
- 3 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
- 4 High school let down by pupil behaviour told to improve
- 5 The cargo ship anchored off coast as captured by drone
- 6 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
- 7 In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort
- 8 Darcey, 10, lands leading role with touring cast of Les Misérables
- 9 Why you could be paying more for your taxi in Great Yarmouth
- 10 Clifftop diner to offer 'restaurant-style dishes' on the beach
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The air ambulance was seen taking off from the dunes near Munchies cafe at the top of the Venetian Waterways.