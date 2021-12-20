News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Town hall evacuated amid Aladdin panto fire alarm drama

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:38 PM December 20, 2021
The cast of Aladdin outside Great Yarmouth Town Hall

The cast of Aladdin and council staff were evacuated from Great Yarmouth's town hall after dress rehearsal special effects set off smoke detectors. - Credit: Liz Coates

Local authority staff mingled with a cast of pantomime characters outside Great Yarmouth's town hall when a dress rehearsal set off smoke detectors.

Among those evacuated on Monday from the building was council leader Carl Smith who waited while a fire crew gave the all clear and said he saw the funny side.

Producer and director Gavin Dean, who also plays the role of Widow Twanky in Aladdin, said it was the cast's first dress rehearsal ahead of opening night on December 23.

During a scene in which the characters approach a mystical cave a puff of smoke was required, setting off the smoke alarms in the grand Assembly Room meaning the whole building had to be evacuated.

For the public performances the alarms will be temporarily turned off.

A council spokesman said most staff were working from home.

He said: "Around 30 people were evacuated, mostly the panto cast and crew plus a few contractors working on the council chamber refurbishment."

One fire engine from Great Yarmouth attended when the alarm was raised at 12.48pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
  2. 2 'It gives me purpose' - Murals helping Yarmouth artist combat depression
  3. 3 Restoration of 138-year-old mill reaches high point as cap is put back on
  1. 4 Aerial pictures show extent of erosion on Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Ask the Mercury - What's happening to Palmers and will council expenses cost us?
  3. 6 Family release new images of missing man as search continues
  4. 7 Pub raises the bar for hospice charity toy collection
  5. 8 Ongoing roadworks in and around Great Yarmouth this week
  6. 9 Charity shop building sold amid 'keen interest'
  7. 10 Two operators shortlisted to breathe new life into Iron Duke

Performances for Aladdin run from December 23 to January 2.

Tickets from www.GreatYarmouthPanto.com



Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
William Adams Way

Graphic designer took his own life at age of 47

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Domas Baksaitis

Teen who died in seafront motorbike crash had taken drugs, inquest hears

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
How the house is left now and has been for months. Ms Mileham said it is a "constant bugbear" for he

Builder pocketed £67,300 through botched extension, court hears

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon