Have you seen this man, who is wanted across Norfolk?

Police renew appeal to trace wanted man Alexander Hewitt.

A 61-year-old man who is known to visit B&Bs in north Norfolk is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Police are renewing appeals to trace Alexander Hewitt who is wanted in the west and north Norfolk areas.

Hewitt is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 7, with receding hair and he also wears glasses.

He also has links to the King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth areas.

Anyone who may have seen Hewitt, or may know of his whereabouts, should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.