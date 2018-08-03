News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Care home closed due to ‘serious concerns’

person

Jacob Massey

Published: 11:51 AM August 3, 2018    Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey - Credit: Archant

A care home in Great Yarmouth has been closed after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised “serious concerns”.

Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home in Euston Road was inspected by the CQC between July 16 and 18.

A decision was subsequently made to close the home and alternative arrangements are being put in place to care for residents.

A spokesperson for the CQC said: “CQC carried out an inspection at Alexandra House, Great Yarmouth, between 16 and 18 July. Inspectors found a number of serious concerns and, as a result, took action to protect the welfare and safety of those using the service.

“We have liaised closely with the CCG and Norfolk County Council which, following our inspection, decided to find other alternative care for people using the care home.

“We continue to work closely with both Norfolk County Council and the CCG with regard to the home. All CQC’s action is open to appeal.”

The last time the CQC provided a report on the care home, following an inspection in September 2016, it was given an overall rating of Good.

• MORE TO FOLLOW

Have you been affected by the closure? Email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk

