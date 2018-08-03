Care home closed due to ‘serious concerns’
- Credit: Archant
A care home in Great Yarmouth has been closed after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised “serious concerns”.
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home in Euston Road was inspected by the CQC between July 16 and 18.
A decision was subsequently made to close the home and alternative arrangements are being put in place to care for residents.
A spokesperson for the CQC said: “CQC carried out an inspection at Alexandra House, Great Yarmouth, between 16 and 18 July. Inspectors found a number of serious concerns and, as a result, took action to protect the welfare and safety of those using the service.
“We have liaised closely with the CCG and Norfolk County Council which, following our inspection, decided to find other alternative care for people using the care home.
You may also want to watch:
“We continue to work closely with both Norfolk County Council and the CCG with regard to the home. All CQC’s action is open to appeal.”
The last time the CQC provided a report on the care home, following an inspection in September 2016, it was given an overall rating of Good.
Most Read
- 1 Seafront masterplans for Gorleston and Great Yarmouth
- 2 New ride at Pleasure Beach as re-opening date revealed
- 3 New 800-seat stadium for historic football club helped by £870,000 grant
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Photographer captures Norfolk's year of lockdown
- 6 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 7 Drink driver crashes car 30 seconds after fleeing from police
- 8 Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'
- 9 'Misleading' claim over Norfolk council tax bills
- 10 'We're in perilous situation' - Hippodrome anger at Covid cash snub
• MORE TO FOLLOW
Have you been affected by the closure? Email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk