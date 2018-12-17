Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of Hannah Williamson, 21

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant Archant

Two men will be sentenced in the new year after admitting supplying drugs to a 21-year-old woman who later died.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hannan Williamson died at the home in Marlborough Terrace Hannan Williamson died at the home in Marlborough Terrace

Alfie Curtis and Dean Otoka have both admitted supplying the Class B drug amphetamine to Hannah Williamson, of Freethorpe, on May 19 last year.

She died later that day at a home in Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth.

The former Taverham High School student had been due to perform at an event in Evesham later that week.

At the opening of her inquest, her medical cause of death was given as the combined effects of MDMA and amphetamine intoxication.

Floral tributes and a photograph have been left in tribute to Hannah Williamson Picture: Anthony Carroll Floral tributes and a photograph have been left in tribute to Hannah Williamson Picture: Anthony Carroll

Curtis, 21, of HMP Norwich, and Otaka, 38, of Wellington Road, Great Yarmouth, will be sentenced on multiple drug charges.

Spanning from January to May 2017, Otaka has admitted eight counts of supply or possession of MDMA, amphetamine and cannabis.

He also admitted possession of psilocin - the drug present in psychedelic mushrooms.

Curtis will be sentenced on three indictments after pleading guilty to 12 counts of possession or supply of drugs between January 2017 and March 2018, including possession of an offensive weapon - an extendable baton.

Curtis appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday morning expected to have a trial on the facts on one of the indictments.

But Andrew Oliver, for Curtis, said he “doesn’t wish to give evidence”, and so “doesn’t wish to contest the prosecution”.

“He now faces sentence on three indictments, all in relation to the supply of drugs, one of which involved the death of Miss Williamson,” added Mr Oliver.

“He knows custody is inevitable”.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing to a date to be fixed, to allow Miss Williamson’s family the option to be present at the hearing.