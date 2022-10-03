Gorleston: Majority of beach huts sold as last few are installed

The final beach huts are being set down at Gorleston bringing the total number to 70 as per the planning permission approved in 2018. - Credit: Liz Coates

A £270,000 scheme first approved four years ago to sit 70 beach huts along Gorleston's lower prom is almost complete.

The final 16 are being set down with a target completion date of mid-October.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said 55 of the 70 had been sold, with 15 available for annual hire.

Ten beach huts being installed at Gorleston at the end of January 2021. - Credit: submitted

It comes after initial sales were so slow they were tagged as "embarrassing", despite reports to the contrary and images of people queuing up overnight to snap one up for an advertised £19,800.

The candy-striped cabins whose colours are selected from an approved list cost £18,000 for a ten year lease or £30,000 for a 25-year lease, both inclusive of VAT.

For the 2022/3 financial year, ground rent is £1,033 for people on long leases.

Annual hire is £2079.50, which covers ground rent, insurance, and use of the hut.

All 70 beach huts will soon be installed along Gorleston's lower prom. - Credit: Archant

Of the 70 at Gorleston 55 have been sold and 15 are on annual hire, the spokesman confirmed.

The total cost of the project was put at £270,000 with each beach hut costing £2,500 to build and £77,000 for the amenity block.

Meanwhile 43 new beach huts are planned for North Drive in Yarmouth under a £450,000 scheme.

Prices for those are yet to be set and will be confirmed as part of the committee process for fees and charges in spring next year.

They will take up a 190m stretch behind the basketball courts and North Drive car park stretching towards the Venetian Waterways and facing a 230m wide swathe of beach.

A council spokesman said: “Our seaside beach huts have proved very popular in Gorleston, and this planning permission means we can now bring them to North Drive Esplanade in Great Yarmouth too.

"We hope they will add to the attractions in the area, and provide a new way to enjoy the beach.

"Work will begin soon on installing the beach huts and we hope to have them available for next year’s summer season.”