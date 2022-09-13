All you need to know about this year's Out There Festival

Circus performances, outdoor acts and street arts will be viewable around much of Great Yarmouth over the weekend. - Credit: Out There Arts

The Out There Festival returns to Great Yarmouth this week with organisers anticipating tens of thousands of people will enjoy the spectacle.

The international festival of outdoor arts and circus will be taking place across the town celebrating all things wacky and wonderful, with this year's edition featuring puppet masters, acrobatics and even a farmyard circus.

From Cobholm, St George’s Park, The Drill House, Regent Road, Trafalgar Road and Marine Parade, events will be taking place across the borough.

Here's our rundown of things to know ahead of this year's festival.

What is it?

Out There is the biggest free festival in the region.

Focusing on all things circus, outdoor arts and street acts, the festival is returning to Great Yarmouth for the 14th time.

Previous instalments saw jugglers, giant singling lips and even a massive snail slithering around the streets.

When is it?

Officially kicking off at St George's Park on Friday from 5pm, some events will be taking place from Wednesday, with 'Community Stirrings' taking place around Cobholm, the Malakoff Estate, Blackfriars and the Magdalen Estate.

There will also be parkour displays by Be Flat on the Malakoff Estate from Thursday. Follow two urban acrobats as they turn the area into a moving artwork of daring stunts and fluid movement.

Out There officially kicks off from 5pm on Friday at St George's Park with music from Gonzo's Tearoom's The Lick, vinyl obsessive DJ Vincent 1,000 and the Department of Gruff - a pack of versatile mutts jamming to well-loved tunes.

What are the highlights?

Saturday will begin with performances including Jabberwock, an animated and illuminated bicycle-powered puppet inspired by Lewis Carroll’s nonsense poem Jabberwocky.

The Jabberwock is a friendly and inquisitive beast, fluttering its eyelashes, and burbling and whiffling its way through the town.

Later in the day, there will be a circus performance and dance from Joli Vyann inside a 7m-high rotating hourglass, which was made at the Drill House.

The performance, called Timeless, represents the relationship between time and climate change.

Saturday night will also see the UK premiere of Silence - a musical theatre performance of drums and pyrotechnics roaming the streets of Great Yarmouth in a grand parade.

Organisers say Silence will be a unique visual sensation that can only be understood first-hand.

On Sunday, Ishariah Johnson will be showcasing her roller skating abilities in Stormskater. Considered to be one of the country's best skaters, Ishariah's performance will give an insight into the history, culture and community of roller skating.

Also at the festival, Ichi will be performing as a one-man band using many of his own handmade instruments, including balloon pipes, a stilt bass and a kalilaphone.

Organisers say the festival is usually full of surprises.

Keep an eye out and you might just be amazed by what you

discover in the town.

Food and drink?

Trafalgar Road will be transformed into 'Eat Street' and will be providing a selection of food from a variety of local vendors. St George's Park will also be offering ice-creams, coffee and snacks al fresco from Mermadelica.

The Drill House on York Road will also be open as the Festival Lounge, which will be a retreat from the crowds with drinks and light bites available, as well as craft activities for children.

Cafe 1903 inside the Hippodrome Circus will also be providing refreshments throughout the day.

What's the weather expected to be like?

Light showers are forecast for Friday evening, so bring a rain jacket just in case. The rest of the weekend is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

Amendments due to National Mourning?

Adjustments are being made to part of the festival's schedule following the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8.

There will be a mass silence in tribute to the Queen on Saturday evening, a specially commissioned book of condolence and the event will start at the earlier time of 11am on Sunday and outdoor acts will finish by 4pm to avoid clashing with Great Yarmouth Minster's civic service taking place at 6pm.

Joe Mackintosh, artistic director of Out There Arts, said: “The outdoor arts sector is grateful for all the support and encouragement Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime.

"The Out There Festival will be an appreciation and tribute to the Queen's patronage.

"We have created a poignant moment for mass silence as a central tribute on the Saturday evening. It is hugely important to give local people an opportunity to come together during this period of national mourning.”

Further adjustments, tributes and moments of reflection will be announced shortly at www.outtherearts.org.uk

For more information, visit Out There Arts on Facebook.