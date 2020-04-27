Search

‘So pleased and thankful’ - Woman makes more than 100 headbands for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 April 2020

Amanda Barnard, Boots assistand manager in Great Yarmouth has made over 100 headbands to make PPE more comfortable for hospital staff Picture: Boots

A woman has made more than 100 headbands to ease the discomfort of NHS workers who are sore and bruised from having to wear face masks all day.

Amanda Barnard, assistant manager at Boots in Gapton Hall, Great Yarmouth, has been making the accessories in her spare time.

The 49-year-old delivers them to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston or passes them to a friend who is a nurse.

They are made with a button so that the elastic of the face mask can hook around this instead of the ears, to help alleviate the ear pain.

Mrs Barnard, a mother of three from Great Yarmouth said: “I saw on social media nurses posting about their ears hurting from constantly wearing face masks so I wanted to help.

“One of my hobbies is upcycling materials so I created the headbands from fabric that I’ve collected over the years.

“It takes around half an hour to make the headbands and the nurses were so pleased and thankful when they received them.”

