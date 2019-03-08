'Uproar' over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A bid for more homes in a village where 1,000 dwellings are already going up has sparked anger and accusations of "overkill."

Lowestoft-based Badger Builder wants to build 600 homes on the southern edge of Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, close to other new-builds spreading towards Gorleston and Beacon Park.

An application submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council is asking for the go-ahead for 150 homes and outline permission for 450 more.

Andy Grant, whose Norfolk County Council ward incudes the area, said there was "uproar."

He said an exhibition earlier in the year had erupted into near violence with one person squaring up to someone else and offering "to take them outside."

"It was heated," Mr Grant said. "Bradwell has had planning permission for nearly 1,000 homes. The feeling was, this was overkill."

One of the main issues was traffic, he said, with the prospect of more cars along New Road and Beccles Road.

There were also concerns about the ability of the water and sewerage system to cope, after years of problems and a recent £3m upgrade aimed at factoring in the new development.

A new school, petrol station and shop earmarked for the area had not been brought forward, he added, and would have to be to elevated as a priority.

Under the plans the first 150 homes will have mainly three and four bedrooms with names like Reedham, Thorpe, and Acle.

Described as "low density" and "in keeping with the character of the area" many of the dwellings will enjoy field views.

Documents submitted in support of the application say the new homes are part of a "major urban extension" which will also see new land for employment and community facilities including a primary school and a "district shopping centre."

There will be access off the A143 and all the homes will have off-street parking to keep the roads car-free.

Bradwell is the third biggest community within the Great Yarmouth borough with a population of 11,000.

Some 5,700 new homes are planned, 30pc of them in Caister and Bradwell, according to papers which form part of the application.

The former agricultural land is not said to be important for wildlife.

However, there is a suggestion that bat boxes or tubes should be provided and measures like raised gates and gaps to allow for the movement of hedgehogs.

If approved the houses could take up to 15 years to build.