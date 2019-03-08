Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Uproar' over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 12:09 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 03 July 2019

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A bid for more homes in a village where 1,000 dwellings are already going up has sparked anger and accusations of "overkill."

Lowestoft-based Badger Builder wants to build 600 homes on the southern edge of Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, close to other new-builds spreading towards Gorleston and Beacon Park.

An application submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council is asking for the go-ahead for 150 homes and outline permission for 450 more.

Andy Grant, whose Norfolk County Council ward incudes the area, said there was "uproar."

He said an exhibition earlier in the year had erupted into near violence with one person squaring up to someone else and offering "to take them outside."

"It was heated," Mr Grant said. "Bradwell has had planning permission for nearly 1,000 homes. The feeling was, this was overkill."

One of the main issues was traffic, he said, with the prospect of more cars along New Road and Beccles Road.

There were also concerns about the ability of the water and sewerage system to cope, after years of problems and a recent £3m upgrade aimed at factoring in the new development.

You may also want to watch:

A new school, petrol station and shop earmarked for the area had not been brought forward, he added, and would have to be to elevated as a priority.

Under the plans the first 150 homes will have mainly three and four bedrooms with names like Reedham, Thorpe, and Acle.

Described as "low density" and "in keeping with the character of the area" many of the dwellings will enjoy field views.

Documents submitted in support of the application say the new homes are part of a "major urban extension" which will also see new land for employment and community facilities including a primary school and a "district shopping centre."

There will be access off the A143 and all the homes will have off-street parking to keep the roads car-free.

Bradwell is the third biggest community within the Great Yarmouth borough with a population of 11,000.

Some 5,700 new homes are planned, 30pc of them in Caister and Bradwell, according to papers which form part of the application.

The former agricultural land is not said to be important for wildlife.

However, there is a suggestion that bat boxes or tubes should be provided and measures like raised gates and gaps to allow for the movement of hedgehogs.

If approved the houses could take up to 15 years to build.

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Second man charged after Great Yarmouth stabbing

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Pay-and-display meters put in at a host of Norfolk and Suffolk railway stations

Greater Anglia has began installing parking meters in some Norfolk and Suffolk stations. Picture: Sonya Brown

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pledge to find answers on first anniversary of Ava-May Littleboy’s death

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists