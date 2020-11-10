‘It’s a joke’: Anger as fire-ravaged care home ‘secured’ by cable ties

Published: 9:01 AM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:20 PM November 21, 2020

Residents have called efforts to stop trespassing at a burnt-out derelict care home a “joke” after it was secured with metal fences and cable ties.

A fire tore through Abbeville Lodge along Acle New Road on October 27 - with eight fire crews battling the flames until the early hours. Neighbours were warned to keep doors and windows closed during the event.

Nearby residents said the home had been left to rot after it closed in May 2019 following an inadequate CQC inspection - and admitted contacting police hundreds of times since to report antisocial behaviour and criminal damage.

But despite the severity of the damage sustained by fire, council officers turned up at Abbeville Lodge on November 2 to “secure it” with temporary panels and cable ties.

According to Bea, a nearby resident of Bridge Road who did not want to give her last name, this is “a joke and an insult” to those living next door.

She said: “After me and my family going through a year of hell, and feeling scared and threatened in our own home, the best the council can do is this.

“It’s truly a waste of their time and resources.

“If they’re not going to secure it properly, groups of teenagers will simply find a way back in. We may even end up with another fire.”

In response, the council said: “As it is now impractical to board up the building due to the fire damage, officers have closed off the wider site to the public as an emergency measure by repairing sections of wooden fencing, repairing existing mental fencing and installing new metal fencing.

“Any crime, anti-social behaviour or unauthorised intrusion should be reported to the police.”

But police confirmed that prosecuting suspects is difficult due to a lack of evidence and the owner not supporting prosecution in the first place.

Bea said the response from the council “wasn’t a sustainable solution”.

“There’s already been people here checking the place out today. You could easily squeeze through the gaps in the fences, and there’s no boards on the windows or doors,” she said.

“I think it’s going to take someone to get hurt for them to take this issue seriously. Being told the owner of Abbeville does not support prosectuion really isn’t my concern. My concern is keeping my family safe.”

