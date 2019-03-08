Search

Green fingers crossed as Anglia In Bloom judges cast eye over Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:52 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 11 July 2019

Arthur Fiske, Margaret Farrow, Joan Covington, Nolan Mills, Chris Durham, Paul Robson, Cllr Sue Hacon, Linda, Paula Jeal, The Mayor of Great Yarmouth Cllr Michael Jeal as Anglia in Bloom judges visited Great Yarmouth.

Archant

Great Yarmouth was visited this week by the Anglia in Bloom judges - and volunteers are keeping their green fingers crossed that they will gain another gold award for the town.

Five years ago, Great Yarmouth was awarded its first gold standard award, and has since become a hardy annual in achieving gold in the coastal town category.

The judging was the culmination of 12 months' work by the In Bloom team and Great Yarmouth Borough Council's operational partner, GYB Services Ltd.

Judges Nolan Mills, Chris Durham visited Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, July 10; this year they were also accompanied by trainee judge Paul Robson.

The judges' tour began at the Town Hall where they were welcomed by Mayor Michael Jeal before a three-hour inspection visiting sites such as Bure Park, Racecourse, North Denes, and the newly renovated Boating Lake and Waterways.

Sue Hacon, co-ordinator of In Bloom, said: "The floral displays are looking fabulous this year and this is a credit to the hard work of the volunteers and grounds staff. The judges were very impressed, both with our efforts and Great Yarmouth's heritage, and we had a great day for showing them around."

