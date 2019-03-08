Search

Council to hear concerns over sewage treatment plant

PUBLISHED: 16:27 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 12 September 2019

Concerns about sewage disposal on the coast will be raised at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

A question, submitted by the Great Yarmouth and District Trade Union Council (TUC), relates to the treatment of waste water at the Anglian Water sewage treatment plant in Caister.

It will be raised at a meeting of the council on Thursday (September 12).

John Cannell, local TUC president, has expressed concern about how the plant will deal with thousands of extra homes being built in the borough.

Anglian Water has said the site at Caister is "fit to cope with growth in the surrounding area".

"The modelling that we undertake at our sites takes into account future growth in the area," they said.

The council will also hear criticism of the stench that wafts occasionally from the plant and which in the past has had residents keeping 'stink diaries'.

