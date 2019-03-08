Council to hear concerns over sewage treatment plant

The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

Concerns about sewage disposal on the coast will be raised at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

A question, submitted by the Great Yarmouth and District Trade Union Council (TUC), relates to the treatment of waste water at the Anglian Water sewage treatment plant in Caister.

It will be raised at a meeting of the council on Thursday (September 12).

John Cannell, local TUC president, has expressed concern about how the plant will deal with thousands of extra homes being built in the borough.

Anglian Water has said the site at Caister is "fit to cope with growth in the surrounding area".

The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

"The modelling that we undertake at our sites takes into account future growth in the area," they said.

The council will also hear criticism of the stench that wafts occasionally from the plant and which in the past has had residents keeping 'stink diaries'.

You may also want to watch: