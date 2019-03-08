Anglian Water under fire for Norfolk stench which 'put people off their holidays'

Anglian Water has vowed to fix problems with "an extremely unpleasant odour" at its sewage treatment plant in Caister after an MP called for action.

The stench has bothered residents for many years, and is often at its worst when wind blows south towards the village.

Now Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, has called on the company to put locals out of their misery.

He said: "The local community has experienced problems from this facility, specifically the extremely unpleasant odour which regularly emanates.

"This deeply unpleasant odour has been particularly acute over the last few summers and has resulted in a significant impact on the quality of life of Caister residents."

In May this year Anglian Water fitted a new filter in the sewage treatment plant and residents said the smell died down, but over summer it appears to have worsened.

In a letter addressed to the Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson, Mr Lewis said: "Many have been forced to keep their windows shut during hot days, and I have been informed of tourists complaining that the smell was putting them off their holiday; therefore, making them less likely to return to the area.

"This is unacceptable. Over many years the local community, parish Council and borough and county councillors have consistently sought to engage with Anglian Water officials to help find a resolution.

"A view is increasingly developing that Anglian Water is failing to take these matters seriously."

The MP also voiced concern about proposals for new developments in Caister, which would put the system under further strain.

Mr Lewis asked CEO Peter Simpson to "personally investigate the situation" and confirm a clear action plan and timescale for issues to be addressed.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our Caister water recycling centre receives tens of thousands of litres of sewage every day and has a vital role in serving the community, so keeping odours to a minimum is something we take seriously.

"We've made positive progress with our investigations to find the source of odours from the site, and are making changes to our site management to help reduce smells further.

"These changes are due to be completed by early next year. As part of our ongoing odour management plan, we'll also be looking into the treatment of the surrounding sewer network to see if extra chemical dosing to prevent additional odours is necessary"

Residents who notice unpleasant smells are urged to call 03457 145 145 or email caister@anglianwater.co.uk detailing the location where they smelt the odour, as well as the time and date.