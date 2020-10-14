Stretch of Gorleston High Street to close for two weeks

A sign warning of upcoming flood defence work on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Jason Silom. Archant

Flood defence work will close a stretch of high street on the coast for two weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A map showing the section of Gorleston High Street that will be closed from October 26 to November 6 for flood defence works. Picture: Google Maps. A map showing the section of Gorleston High Street that will be closed from October 26 to November 6 for flood defence works. Picture: Google Maps.

Anglian Water is starting trial hole investigations on Gorleston High Street on October 26 as it determines the best way to end the flood risk in the area, continuing work that began over the summer at other locations in the town.

The project is expected to last until November 6.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “After recently completing our initial trial hole investigations to help design a vital scheme of work to alleviate the local sewer flooding, our teams are shortly due to undertake an additional trial hole on the High Street in Great Yarmouth, between Garnham Road and Trafalgar Road East.

“Deeper investigations are required on the High Street to ensure that we design the scheme with the best route and options available to us in order to reduce disruption wherever we possibly can.

“In order to keep our teams and local road users safe, a road closure will be in place for two weeks on the High Street, starting from October 26. A full diversion route will be in place and access for residents within the closure will be maintained at all times.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we complete this essential work to reduce the likelihood and frequency of flooding events.”

Anglian Water has said its teams will be following Public Health England advice on social distancing while at work and will be limiting direct contact with customers unless it’s an emergency.

You may also want to watch: