'Playful and affectionate' Henry among pets looking for new homes

A "playful and affectionate" dog called Henry is among the many animals all waiting for new homes at a Norfolk rescue centre.

This week at East Coast Pet Rescue, based in Great Yarmouth, there are a number of animals ready for adoption.

1. Sunflower

"The beautiful Sunflower is 15 years old and a sweet, pretty little cat.

"She is having dental and blood tests later this week to check everything is okay before she can be rehomed.

"Sunflower will be looking for a nice retirement home once she has recovered but can be reserved now."

2. Petunia and Peony

"Petunia and Peony are mum and daughter and both are lovely cats with very different personalities.

"Petunia is 14 years old and is very friendly and likes a fuss.

"Peony has rather a grumpy face but she isn't really.

"She will soon purr once you give her a stroke.

"Hopefully someone will give these two more mature ladies a home soon."

3. Curly fry and Rosti

"These pair are a chip off the old block.

"They love each other so would be really happy to go to a forever home together.

"Rosti can be over-friendly so you just need to know when she has had enough so she doesn't get over-stimulated.

"They are around seven years of age and hoping to find a new home very soon."

4. Magic

"Magic is a semi-long-haired beauty and is around six years old.

"She needs a home where demands are not put on her and her own space to settle in at her own pace as she is a little shy.

"She does love a stroke but will hide away - she just needs lots of love.

"Initially, she would need to be an indoor cat until she was completely confident around her new owner."

5. Waffle

"Waffle is another beautiful black and white male and around seven years old.

"He is looking for a quiet life and someone to love him. Could this be his lucky week?"

6. Henry

"Little Henry is doing well.

"He is not currently ready for rehoming as he is waiting to be neutered but he can be reserved.

"Henry is around three years old and is very playful and affectionate.

"He is good around people and animals but needs to learn that he is okay when he is left for short periods."

7. Mary Rose

"Mary Rose was born outside but she is no longer feral and has already been spayed.

"It would be sensible to keep her in one room initially so she can become confident around you before letting her have access to the whole house.

"She will need someone to play and touch her, as she soon starts purring like a train.

"This needs to be kept up to socialise her."

8. Rosalie

"Rosalie was also born outside but she soon came round and realised that she loves her home comforts.

"She is going to be one beautiful cat for the right person."

9. Rizzo

"Rizzo is four years old and has been recently returned to us as the existing cats in the household would not accept her.

"She is a sweet, friendly cat who needs some stability in her life."

For those interested in adoption they can contact East Coast Pet Rescue via email at eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com.

Or telephone 07555 928600 for more information.

An adoption fee and home visit will apply to all animals.