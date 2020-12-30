Search

Advanced search

School raises more than £1,000 for Anna Poppy's Army

PUBLISHED: 11:10 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 30 December 2019

Homefield Church of England Primary has raised more than £1,000 to help Anna Poppy Lawson, 4, from Bradwell, get access to costly cancer treatment abroad. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary.

Homefield Church of England Primary has raised more than £1,000 to help Anna Poppy Lawson, 4, from Bradwell, get access to costly cancer treatment abroad. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary.

Archant

A school has raised more than £1,000 to help a four-year-old girl with cancer get access to costly treatment abroad.

Homefield Church of England Primary has raised more than £1,000 to help Anna Poppy Lawson, 4, from Bradwell, get access to costly cancer treatment abroad. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary.Homefield Church of England Primary has raised more than £1,000 to help Anna Poppy Lawson, 4, from Bradwell, get access to costly cancer treatment abroad. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary.

Homefield Church of England Primary organised three charity events to raise funds for Anna Poppy Lawson, from Bradwell, who has medulloblastoma, a form of childhood cancer.

A 'Disney Day' held in early November saw children and staff dress in character outfits celebrating Anna's passion for all things Disney.

A second event, on December 4, saw classes enjoy an after-school disco, provided free of charge by DJ Kev, a local children's entertainment and disco company.

The school also raised funds selling raffle tickets after a holiday at Haven Caister was donated by parents and Bourne Leisure.

Homefield Church of England Primary has raised more than £1,000 to help Anna Poppy Lawson, 4, from Bradwell, get access to costly cancer treatment abroad. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary.Homefield Church of England Primary has raised more than £1,000 to help Anna Poppy Lawson, 4, from Bradwell, get access to costly cancer treatment abroad. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary.

A fundraising drive called Anna Poppy's Army has recruited a huge following and now raised more than £50,000 towards a £50,000 target.

The girl's family has identified potential treatments in hospitals in the USA and Germany, costing around £150,000.

You may also want to watch:

To donate to the fund click here.

Most Read

Holiday park could host 20 ‘high-quality’ residential caravans

A map of the site where some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps.

Air ambulance responds after man in 20s suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Great Yarmouth. Photo: EAAA

A fond farewell to Peggotty

Herring drifters jostling to enter the harbour past the old Dutch pier to land their catches pre-war. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY

Fears over rise of robots implied in Great Yarmouth’s Brexit vote

How likely are you to lose out in the robot revolution? Picture: Getty

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Most Read

Holiday park could host 20 ‘high-quality’ residential caravans

A map of the site where some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps.

Air ambulance responds after man in 20s suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Great Yarmouth. Photo: EAAA

A fond farewell to Peggotty

Herring drifters jostling to enter the harbour past the old Dutch pier to land their catches pre-war. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY

Fears over rise of robots implied in Great Yarmouth’s Brexit vote

How likely are you to lose out in the robot revolution? Picture: Getty

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Air ambulance responds after man in 20s suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Great Yarmouth. Photo: EAAA

Man in white van arrested for indecently exposing himself to two people

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. Picture: Matthew Usher

School raises more than £1,000 for Anna Poppy’s Army

Homefield Church of England Primary has raised more than £1,000 to help Anna Poppy Lawson, 4, from Bradwell, get access to costly cancer treatment abroad. Picture: Homefield Church of England Primary.

A fond farewell to Peggotty

Herring drifters jostling to enter the harbour past the old Dutch pier to land their catches pre-war. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY

What is the weather for New Year celebrations?

The weather over New Years is predicted to be fine with some sunny spells. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists