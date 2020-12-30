School raises more than £1,000 for Anna Poppy's Army
PUBLISHED: 11:10 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 30 December 2019
A school has raised more than £1,000 to help a four-year-old girl with cancer get access to costly treatment abroad.
Homefield Church of England Primary organised three charity events to raise funds for Anna Poppy Lawson, from Bradwell, who has medulloblastoma, a form of childhood cancer.
A 'Disney Day' held in early November saw children and staff dress in character outfits celebrating Anna's passion for all things Disney.
A second event, on December 4, saw classes enjoy an after-school disco, provided free of charge by DJ Kev, a local children's entertainment and disco company.
The school also raised funds selling raffle tickets after a holiday at Haven Caister was donated by parents and Bourne Leisure.
A fundraising drive called Anna Poppy's Army has recruited a huge following and now raised more than £50,000 towards a £50,000 target.
The girl's family has identified potential treatments in hospitals in the USA and Germany, costing around £150,000.
To donate to the fund click here.