Anna Poppy’s Army marches toward £50,000 fundraising target

The three-year-old Bradwell girl Anna-Poppy Lawson will finish her last session of radiotherapy next Wednesday (April 3) before taking a six-week break from treatment for cancer. Picture: Ben Lawson. Archant

A three-year-old girl with cancer will finish radiotherapy treatment next week before enjoying a six-week break with her family.

Anna Poppy Lawson, from Bradwell, has a form of childhood cancer called medulloblastoma which has spread to her spine.

Her father Ben Lawson said that his daughter is “doing really well but has been tired for the last few days”.

Since February 18, Anna Poppy has had 31 radiotherapy sessions and one surgical operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

She has been under general anaesthetic each time.

And now the girl will have a six-week break from treatment, during which the family intend to spend some quality time together.

“One thing Anna really loves is the Room on the Broom,” her father said.

Room on the Broom is a picture book by Julia Donaldson, who also wrote the Gruffalo.

It has been turned into an experience at Chessington theme park in Kent.

The Lawson family hope to go there while Anna Poppy takes a break from her treatment.

“After the break, she will have a scan to see the effect the radiotherapy has had and she will start three to four months of chemotherapy after that,” Mr Lawson said.

A fundraising drive called Anna Poppy’s Army has recruited a huge following and now raised more than £42,000 towards a £50,000 target.

“It is absolutely insane,” Mr Lawson said. “A big thank you to everyone who has contributed. We are still getting loads of donations. We are completely overwhelmed.”

The Lawsons have identified potential treatments for Anna Poppy in hospitals in the USA and Germany.

Her father said that the treatment would cost around £150,000.

“We’re positive, we’re hopeful. We’re just enjoying each day at the minute,” he said.

The family has organised two fundraising events for this Saturday, March 30:

• A golf day at Gorleston golf club

• Great Yarmouth to Norwich Long Way Round, finishing at the Forum

To donate to Anna Poppy’s appeal, visit the Just Giving crowdfunding page here.

Alternatively cheques made out to Elizabeth Lawson can be posted or dropped into the EDP/Yarmouth Mercury office at 12 King Street, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk NR30 2BA.

Anna’s uncle Sam Lawson can be contacted via mail4sam91@gmail.com.