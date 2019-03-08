Search

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site

PUBLISHED: 10:03 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 12 August 2019

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Archant

A fire broke out at the former Pontins site during a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby at 2.12 on Monday (August 12). Picture: Mick HowesFire crews were called to a blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby at 2.12 on Monday (August 12). Picture: Mick Howes

Emergency services were called to the derelict holiday camp in Hemsby after police received reports of a fire at 1.40am on Monday (August 12).

A mattress had been set on fire in a chalet.

Fire brigades from Great Yarmouth and Martham were called to the incident at 2.12am and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The blaze was put out by 3am.

A fire at the old Pontins site in Hemsby last year. Picture Liasa DellerA fire at the old Pontins site in Hemsby last year. Picture Liasa Deller

Police have said investigations are ongoing.

In the last five years Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to the former camp 15 times.

The most serious incident was in August last year when 980 firefighters battled a blaze at the main clubhouse of the 2,440-capacity park.

Some firefighters remained on the site for several days.

A single, basic call-out for the fire service costs around £300, meaning the total cost to the taxpayer is likely to run into thousands.

James Bensly, a borough councillor, has previously said the owners Northern Trust should be made to pay for the emergency response.

Last month Great Yarmouth Borough Council approved controversial plans to build nearly 200 homes on the site.

Objections had been lodged by residents, Hemsby Parish Council and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis - all adamant the land should be retained for holiday use.

