Dispersal order for entire high street under police crackdown

Police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a dispersal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police imposed a 48 hour dispersal notice on an entire high street in bid to crackdown on anti social behaviour.

Officers are carrying out ASB patrols in Gorleston over the weekend on Operation Surface. So far 1 Sect 35 direction to leave notice issued. ASB will not be tolerated and you will be dealt with. #Opsurface20 #PC605 #PC609 #Gorlestononsea @NorfolkSpecials pic.twitter.com/cgGYYxoBrV — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 1, 2020

Operation Surface swung into place over the weekend in a bid to tackle problems in Gorleston, particularly around the main retail hub.

Extra high visibility patrols were deployed and a Section 34 Dispersal Order imposed, giving officers the power to take details of anyone thought to be involved in anti-social behaviour and means they can be moved on.

If they fail to comply with the order they can be arrested.

The order was put in place at 5pm on Friday, January 31 and lasted 48 hours.

Officers were also talking to members of the public and business owners during the weekend of action.

PC Michael Lay-Flurrie, said: "Operation Surface is aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour in Gorleston.

"We are making sure we have high-visibility patrols in key areas to deter activity and are engaging with shop owners and members of the public.

"This was a successful weekend, backed up with the dispersal order to deliver the message that we will not tolerate such activities."

Gorleston High Street was among targets for Operation Outlast last summer, a crackdown on youths riding bikes antisocially, pulling wheelies and riding into oncoming traffic.