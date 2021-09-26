Apartment blocks close to seafront set for auction

Published: 8:46 AM September 26, 2021

Two blocks of apartments near to Great Yarmouth seafront are set to be auctioned off next month.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, a block of apartments on Camperdown in Great Yarmouth and a block of apartments on Queens Road will go under the hammer at an online auction on October 20.

The apartments at 4 Camperdown, Great Yarmouth has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000 (plus fees) on a leasehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers says the "large Grade II listed three storey mid terrace property" at Camperdown comprises of three studio flats, two one bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

It says: "Although currently arranged as six flats - four let, two vacant - the planning allows for five flats and so some reconfiguration work is required.

"When fully let the income could be over £24,000 pa."

Meanwhile, the block of apartments at 47 Queens Road in Great Yarmouth, just two minutes away, has a guide price of £180,000 plus fees on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers describes it as overlooking "the Great Hospital grounds" and within a short walk of the seafront.