News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Apartment blocks close to seafront set for auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:46 AM September 26, 2021   
Camperdown apartments Great Yarmouth auction

A block of apartments on Camperdown in Great Yarmouth are set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Two blocks of apartments near to Great Yarmouth seafront are set to be auctioned off next month.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, a block of apartments on Camperdown in Great Yarmouth and a block of apartments on Queens Road will go under the hammer at an online auction on October 20.

The apartments at 4 Camperdown, Great Yarmouth has a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000 (plus fees) on a leasehold tenure.

Block of apartments Camperdown Great Yarmouth auction

A block of apartments on Camperdown in Great Yarmouth are set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property description from the auctioneers says the "large Grade II listed three storey mid terrace property" at Camperdown comprises of three studio flats, two one bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

It says: "Although currently arranged as six flats - four let, two vacant - the planning allows for five flats and so some reconfiguration work is required.

You may also want to watch:

"When fully let the income could be over £24,000 pa."

Meanwhile, the block of apartments at 47 Queens Road in Great Yarmouth, just two minutes away, has a guide price of £180,000 plus fees on a freehold tenure.

Apartments block Queens Road Great Yarmouth auction

A block of apartments on Queens Road in Great Yarmouth is set for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth's Portuguese residents' share love for 'second home'
  2. 2 Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area
  3. 3 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  1. 4 Town's dog grooming salon celebrates 20 years in business
  2. 5 'Enough to go around' - Drivers urged not to panic-buy at petrol pumps
  3. 6 Why has a golden dome appeared in this Norfolk town?
  4. 7 Petrol station queues causing rush-hour delays
  5. 8 See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park
  6. 9 New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000
  7. 10 Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront

The property description from the auctioneers describes it as overlooking "the Great Hospital grounds" and within a short walk of the seafront.

Apartments block Queens Road Great Yarmouth auction

A block of apartments on Queens Road in Great Yarmouth is set for auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Banksy-style figure St Peter's Road Great Yarmouth

New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The King's Head in North Road Hemsby has reopened.

Food and Drink

New landlords relaunch village pub with Sunday lunches for dogs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Bluebell Meadow Bradwell

New Sainsbury's plan revealed for Bradwell

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Harvey the cob

Norfolk

Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon