Police release CCTV images after gun stolen from shop

Police are appealing for help to identify two people after an air pistol was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Policet

Police are appealing for help to identify a man and a woman after a gun was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth.

An air pistol was stolen from Pownall & Sons in Regent Road, the town's main tourism thoroughfare, on Wednesday June 26.

In a bid to track down the offenders officers have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise either person, or anyone with information, should contact DC Phil Paddon at Dereham police station via 101, quoting crime reference 36/44039/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.