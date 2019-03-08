Police release CCTV images after gun stolen from shop
PUBLISHED: 16:07 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 16 July 2019
Norfolk Policet
Police are appealing for help to identify a man and a woman after a gun was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth.
An air pistol was stolen from Pownall & Sons in Regent Road, the town's main tourism thoroughfare, on Wednesday June 26.
In a bid to track down the offenders officers have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the incident.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who may recognise either person, or anyone with information, should contact DC Phil Paddon at Dereham police station via 101, quoting crime reference 36/44039/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.