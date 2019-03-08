Cash and jewellery stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Gorleston.

A property in Lowestoft Road was broken into between 7am on Friday September 6, and 7pm on Saturday September 14.

Items stolen included jewellery and cash.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Gavin Rivett at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/64904/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.