Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

The male member of staff was verbally attacked at a shop in St Peter’s Road on Friday November 16.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dale Dobson at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.