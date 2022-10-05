'Devastated' man appeals to find lost wedding rings and ashes charm

Peter Hicks with his wife of 50 years Jean. Mr Hicks lost their wedding rings and glass charm containing some of his wife's ashes while on holiday in Norfolk and is desperate to be reunited with them. - Credit: supplied by Peter Hicks

A man who brought his late wife "on holiday" in the form of her wedding ring and ashes charm has launched a desperate appeal to be reunited with them.

Peter Hicks, from Stockport, was in Great Yarmouth celebrating his 80th birthday with his children and grandchildren when the beloved keepsakes went missing.

He said he had tied both his and wife Jean's wedding ring around his neck with a charm bead in gold containing some of her ashes so they could be together.

The couple had been married for 50 years when she died five years ago.

Peter Hicks pictured with members of his family at Great Yarmouth Stadium on Wednesday, September 28 the day he lost the wedding rings and glass charm containing his wife Jean's ashes. - Credit: suppled by Peter Hicks

Normally he kept the items in a drawer at home but because it was a special trip he wanted her with him.

The day they were lost, Wednesday September 28, had been particularly busy with the group making numerous stops around Great Yarmouth and Norwich and on buses, he said.

After travelling to the city on the X11 the family had visited numerous shops, stopped in Greggs and Starbucks, as well as a few pubs, returning to Yarmouth on the 5.10pm for an evening at the dog racing track.

It was only when he went to bed that night that he realised the rings and charm were gone.

"I do not wear it all the time, I was taking my wife with me," he said.

"I realised when I got back to the hotel and went to take it off at night that it was gone.

"I was absolutely devastated. All the memories were gone.

"We went round so many places that day. I tried to ring round everyone but it could be anywhere.

"We went to Norwich early in the morning, got the X11 and walked round Norwich ducking and diving in the rain. I was with my three daughters and we went round the shops and to Starbucks and Greggs and back on the 5.10pm to Yarmouth.

"My grandson picked me up in Regent Street and then we went to the dog racing."

Mr Hicks last came to Yarmouth when his children were small and decided to return to mark his 80th birthday.

Both wedding bands are gold. His has an inset stone and his wife's has a faint pattern. The ashes bead looks similar to a Pandora charm and all were tied round his neck on a shoelace.

Anyone who finds them can contact him via email at peterchicks@btopenworld.com.