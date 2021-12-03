News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Concern for missing Great Yarmouth man

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:55 AM December 3, 2021
Updated: 6:56 AM December 3, 2021
Great Yarmouth man missing Pawel Martyniak Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are concerned for the welfare of Pawel Martyniak, who was last seen in the Carrell Road area of Gorleston on Wednesday morning - Credit: Supplied

Police are appealing for help to to trace a 21-year-old man from Great Yarmouth.

Pawel Martyniak was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 1) in the Carrell Road area of Gorleston.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10, of medium build with brown hair.

Norfolk Police are concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1.

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

