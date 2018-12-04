Volunteers wanted in East Anglia for dementia research

East Anglian researchers are seeking volunteers to take part in vital dementia research studies through the Join Dementia Research initiative.

The projects hoping to shed more light on dementia include a major study looking into the links between sleep problems and genetic risk factors for the condition.

Join Dementia Research is a service that allows people to register their interest in taking part in research studies across the UK.

Scientists at the University of East Anglia are exploring the link between sleep problems and an Alzheimer’s risk gene called APOE4. Sleep problems are common in people with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, and this study is taking a closer look at whether these problems affect individuals without dementia who carry this risk gene.

To find out more call 0300 111 5 111, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.