Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 09:55 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 10 November 2020

Police are appealing for information after a car involved in a collision failed to stop. Photo: Google

Police are appealing for information after a car involved in a collision failed to stop. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a hit-and-run collision knocked over a motorcyclist and left him with injuries.

The collision took place on Beccles Road in Gorleston, near to the junction with Southtown Road, at 11.10pm on Monday, November 9.

A man in his 30s was knocked off his motorbike and suffered minor injuries.

The car, which failed to stop at the scene, has been described as a “large light-coloured family car”.

Police want to hear from witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage.

Those with information should contact PC Peter Hudson at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 458 of 9 November.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

9 celebrities who were born in Norfolk

Olivia Colman, Roger Taylor and Rupert Everett were all born in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski/David Parry/Matt Crossick

Students self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case at college

There has been one confirmed coronavirus case at East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus, which hosts around 5,000 students Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

9 celebrities who were born in Norfolk

Olivia Colman, Roger Taylor and Rupert Everett were all born in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski/David Parry/Matt Crossick

Students self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case at college

There has been one confirmed coronavirus case at East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus, which hosts around 5,000 students Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust

Four council standards complaints discussed at meeting held in private

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Futuristic new electric forecourt could open near NDR next year

An artist's impression of what the Norwich East Electric Forecourt could look like if a bid submitted to Broadland District Council. Picture: Gridserve

Lights on, tinsel up: Christmas comes early in Broads village

Organiser Melissa Powley (centre) is delighted with the response to her �Make Martham Sparkle� appeal in a bid to eclipse the coronavirus gloom. Picture: Margret Churchill/Tracy Woodward/Lisa Carey/Melissa Powley/Jorgia Towers

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove