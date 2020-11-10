Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after a hit-and-run collision knocked over a motorcyclist and left him with injuries.

The collision took place on Beccles Road in Gorleston, near to the junction with Southtown Road, at 11.10pm on Monday, November 9.

A man in his 30s was knocked off his motorbike and suffered minor injuries.

The car, which failed to stop at the scene, has been described as a “large light-coloured family car”.

Police want to hear from witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage.

Those with information should contact PC Peter Hudson at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 458 of 9 November.