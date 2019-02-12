Woman arrested after alleged assault at Asda click and collect

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of an assault in an Asda click and collect area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in Great Yarmouth said that on Wednesday (February 13) at around 5pm officers received a report of an assault involving two women in the supermarket’s car park on Acle New Road.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which is believed to have occurred at the side of the store, close to the ‘click and collect’ area.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/10416/19.