Appeal launched for man who lost everything in fire
- Credit: Liz Coates
The neighbours of a man who lost everything in a house fire in Great Yarmouth have rallied to raise money to help him.
Four fire crews rushed to Southtown Road on Sunday at around 11pm after the blaze tore through the end of terrace property destroying all his possessions.
In the aftermath the man in his 40s, who asked not be named, said he had lost everything and had not renewed his contents insurance three months ago when it was due because times were hard.
Saddened by his situation Aaliyah Leggett and her partner, both in their 20s, have launched an online donation page.
The couple live at the front of the same property and say they were "pretty scared" on the night of the fire.
Miss Leggett said she grew up in the house and had known her "always friendly" neighbour for all the 14 years he had lived there.
"We both feel really sad for him that he has lost everything," she said.
Most Read
- 1 Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Man loses everything following blaze in riverside home
- 3 Man arrested after 'making threats with weapon' in Hemsby
- 4 Four-bed farmhouse with 0.75 acres for sale in Broadland village
- 5 Yarmouth market stall named among Britain’s best places to eat on the coast
- 6 Yarmouth body part man had been released from prison
- 7 Owner of vegan food delivery business hopes to open cafe in Gorleston
- 8 Police hunt wanted man from Great Yarmouth
- 9 Four fire crews tackle blaze at Yarmouth property
- 10 Suspected stroke victim waited nearly three hours in ambulance
"And it was even more upsetting to know he didn't have insurance."
Previously the man described how he had been left with just the jeans, top, and slippers he had been wearing at the time the fire broke out.
He said he was upstairs working and eating a pizza when he heard a loud bang downstairs.
Having dashed to investigate he saw a pile of clothes on fire in the living room. He attempted to tackle it with a fire extinguisher but "it just went whoosh", he said.
The man, who works as content creator, was able to leave the building safely and alert his neighbours.
He said if it wasn't for the swift action of fire crews who were there within a minute - the Gorleston station being nearby - it could easily have spread to other homes in the tight urban area facing the River Yare.
Inside all his possessions had been reduced to a charred, blackened mess - including the computers he needs to work.
On Monday fire investigators were at the scene trying to pinpoint the cause.
Neighbours said they were woken by the commotion which saw thick black smoke drifting over homes.
The fundraiser is being shared on Facebook and has a £500 target.