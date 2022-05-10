Appeal launched for man who lost everything in fire

Incident tap across the entrance to a house in Southtown Road that suffered a devastating blaze. - Credit: Liz Coates

The neighbours of a man who lost everything in a house fire in Great Yarmouth have rallied to raise money to help him.

Four fire crews rushed to Southtown Road on Sunday at around 11pm after the blaze tore through the end of terrace property destroying all his possessions.

Fire has destroyed a home in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

In the aftermath the man in his 40s, who asked not be named, said he had lost everything and had not renewed his contents insurance three months ago when it was due because times were hard.

Saddened by his situation Aaliyah Leggett and her partner, both in their 20s, have launched an online donation page.

The couple live at the front of the same property and say they were "pretty scared" on the night of the fire.

Blackened and charred debris inside a home hit by fire on Sunday night. The occupant lost everything in the blaze and was not insured. - Credit: Liz Coates

Miss Leggett said she grew up in the house and had known her "always friendly" neighbour for all the 14 years he had lived there.

"We both feel really sad for him that he has lost everything," she said.

"And it was even more upsetting to know he didn't have insurance."

Damaged possessions pile up outside the home in Southtown Road which has been ravaged by fire. - Credit: Liz Coates

Previously the man described how he had been left with just the jeans, top, and slippers he had been wearing at the time the fire broke out.

He said he was upstairs working and eating a pizza when he heard a loud bang downstairs.

Having dashed to investigate he saw a pile of clothes on fire in the living room. He attempted to tackle it with a fire extinguisher but "it just went whoosh", he said.

A cabinet melted by flames still hangs in the blackened bathroom. - Credit: Liz Coates

The man, who works as content creator, was able to leave the building safely and alert his neighbours.

He said if it wasn't for the swift action of fire crews who were there within a minute - the Gorleston station being nearby - it could easily have spread to other homes in the tight urban area facing the River Yare.

The house in Southtown Road which has been gutted by fire. - Credit: Liz Coates

Inside all his possessions had been reduced to a charred, blackened mess - including the computers he needs to work.

On Monday fire investigators were at the scene trying to pinpoint the cause.

Neighbours said they were woken by the commotion which saw thick black smoke drifting over homes.

The fundraiser is being shared on Facebook and has a £500 target.