Missing Suffolk woman’s car spotted on Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 11:51 09 January 2019

Police are appealing for help to find Joanne Bytham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help to find Joanne Bytham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a missing woman from the county whose car was last seen heading towards the Norfolk coast.

56-year-old Joanne Bytham from Kedington in west Suffolk was last seen at her home in Mill Road on Tuesday, January 8 at around 9.30am.

She was reported missing to police at 9.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Joanne is described as white, 5ft 3 with blue eye with auburn shoulder length hair.

She is of large build, wears glasses and often has a Pandora charm bracelet on.

Officers believe that Joanne has taken her purple Mini convertible car with the number plate DU06 RVA.

Her car was seen on Tuesday afternoon on the A12 at Gorleston heading in the direction of Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Enquiries are continuing to locate Joanne and anyone with information who may have seen her or had knowledge of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 414 of 8 January 2019.”

