Win

Win tickets to the gala opening of Great Yarmouth's new cinema

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema Archant

What better way to celebrate the run-up to Christmas than by attending the gala opening of a new cinema.

A flurry of building activity is going on at Great Yarmouth's former Royalty Cinema. It's new operators Arc say it will re-open before Christmas following a refit Picture: Liz Coates A flurry of building activity is going on at Great Yarmouth's former Royalty Cinema. It's new operators Arc say it will re-open before Christmas following a refit Picture: Liz Coates

And you could be at the event, as Arc Cinema and the Great Yarmouth Mercury are teaming up to offer twenty-five pairs of tickets to the event on December 5.

The venue on Marine Parade will open its doors to the public the following night, on Friday December 6, following a multi-million pound investment tipped as a boost to the nighttime economy.

The cinema will open just in time to showcase all the Christmas releases including Jumanji, Cats, Spies in Disguise, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Here's how to be in with a chance of winning one of the pairs of 25 tickets to the gala opening:

Underneath the story, on the Mercury's Facebook page, tag a friend you would like to bring and briefly state the reason you would like to bring him or her.

We will then choose the 25 people with the best, most fun or bizarre reasons.

The competition runs until December 4, when we will announce the winners.

