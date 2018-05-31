Great Yarmouth’s famous Joyland and Pleasure Beach attractions gear up to reopen

Great Yarmouth's amusement arcades and fun parks are gearing up for a July re-opening, though the specific date is still unclear. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

Despite assurance from government that leisure facilities will gradually begin reopening in July, bosses of family fun parks and amusement arcades say they are “still in the dark” as to exactly when that will be.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Albert Jones has revealed that the Pleasure Beach is preparing for a July 11 re-opening. Pic: Archant Albert Jones has revealed that the Pleasure Beach is preparing for a July 11 re-opening. Pic: Archant

According to amusement providers in Great Yarmouth, most are striving towards the provisional date of July 4 - though some have admitted July 11 is now looking more realistic.

Albert Jones, managing editor of the Pleasure Beach, revealed his staff have been unfurloughed and are working towards a July 11 opening date, provided the government sticks to its word.

For Joyland fun park, known for its iconic summer snails ride, the situation is similar. Health and safety preparation is already well under way.

In a statement, they said: “As soon as the government gives an official date that we are allowed to open, we will be ready.

Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Hopefully this will be early July, as the infection rate is continuing to fall.

“We are working closely with the local authority to ensure all requirements are met to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Their road-map for re-opening is extensive. Sanitation and distancing measures will include controlled entry and a one-way system around the park.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be foot-operated hand sanitising stations positioned at the entrance to each ride.

They said: “The one-way system will be full of clear markings to indicate the correct social distance between groups of the same household.

“All our operators will be wearing PPE and will have hand sanitiser at each operating position.

“Regular sanitising of restraint bars and seats on the rides will also take place.”

Meanwhile, Brett Hutchinson, manager of Palace Casino arcade in Hemsby, said that his arcade was looking to open July 11.

He said: “We’re waiting to hear from the government and the gaming commission, but we’re pretty confident it’ll be around then.

“We’ve had so many holiday makers ring us asking when we’ll be opening, but the truth is at the moment it’s all very up in the air. Everyone is still in the dark.

“I do think people can be confident though, that even with our 2p machines and arcade games, social distancing and sanitation can and will be vigorously enforced.

“We’re going to be very strict once we’re allowed to reopen: if you’re spending too long on a game or you’re not maintaining the proper distance then you’ll have to leave. That’s the only way to make this work.”