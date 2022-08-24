Are fireworks going ahead in Great Yarmouth tonight?

Big Wednesdays have seen a weekly fireworks display on Great Yarmouth seafront throughout the summer. - Credit: GYTABIA

Fireworks will be exploding again over Great Yarmouth seafront tonight.

According to the organisers of the Big Wednesday events - which sees roaming oversized blue bird puppets and a fireworks display from Great Yarmouth beach - the fireworks displays scheduled at 10pm are still expected to take place.

The evening's outdoor arts performances are set to begin at 5.30pm and again at 9pm, and as they are mobile, there should be plenty of opportunities to see the performances.

Another Big Wednesday event, organised by Visit Great Yarmouth, is set to return to the seafront next week - which will be the final event of its kind for the summer.

Previously, a fireworks display was cancelled on August 10, due to the extremely dry conditions of the dunes which raised fire concerns following a spate of wildfires in the area earlier in the summer.