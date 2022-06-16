Event to thank military veterans planned for Great Yarmouth

Armed Forces Day flag raised outside Great Yarmouth Town Hall during the commemoration in 2015. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A procession of military vehicles and a cadet competition will commemorate Armed Forces Day in Great Yarmouth.

The event will take place in the Market Place from 10am on Saturday, June 25, with cadets expected to take part in a drill contest inspected by the mayor Graham Plant.

The best cadets on the day will be presented with a cup by the mayor.

Bob Fleming, secretary of the Royal British Legion (RBL) branch in Great Yarmouth, said: "This is the first Armed Forces Day in the town for many years.

"We are proud to recognize all are military veterans and this year, especially the women who have served, who we would love to see on the day.

"We would like to see veterans join in either on the parade or help to line the area."

Veterans will muster at 9am at the entrance to the Market Place on Regent Street.

The RBL and cadets also will welcome people to ask questions about what they do in the town.