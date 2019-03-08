Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun
PUBLISHED: 10:37 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 21 October 2019
Archant
Armed police arrested a teenager following reports he was firing an air gun in a garden.
Officers including firearm units rushed to Chaucer Road in Great Yarmouth on Sunday to deal with the incident.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers arrived on scene at 1.05pm and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Officers also seized two air weapons from an address.
The teenager was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre but was released without charge.
Comments have been disabled on this article.