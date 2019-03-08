Search

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

PUBLISHED: 10:37 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 21 October 2019

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Armed police arrested a teenager following reports he was firing an air gun in a garden.

Officers including firearm units rushed to Chaucer Road in Great Yarmouth on Sunday to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers arrived on scene at 1.05pm and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Officers also seized two air weapons from an address.

The teenager was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre but was released without charge.

