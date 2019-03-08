Search

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

PUBLISHED: 10:28 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 09 April 2019

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Gorleston after a woman was allegedly threatened, pushed and spat at.

Police attended the incident in Elder Green, Gorleston at just after 6pm on Monday, April 8.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said it was alleged a knife was seen during the incident.

A man in his 50s from the Gorleston area has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

