Armed robber scared off by dogs after demanding car keys and watch in quiet rural lane

Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man armed with a knife attempted to take the watch and car from another man as he pulled up in a leafy country lane.

Police say the incident took place in Sandy Lane, Belton, on Tuesday November 27 at about 4.40pm.

A spokesman said the victim was getting out of his car when he was approached by a male who demanded his watch and car keys whilst holding a knife in his hand.

Despite two further requests the victim refused.

The suspect was scared off by the victim’s dogs at which point a second suspect appeared and both left in a vehicle empty handed.

No one was injured during this incident.

Sandy Lane is a leafy country road that turns into a narrow track that goes all the way to Fritton Woods.

The village scout hut is around half way down.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Witnesses should contact DC Ashley Parker at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.