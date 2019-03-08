Search

Funeral home will remain open despite apartment plans

PUBLISHED: 15:33 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 30 October 2019

A branch of Arthur Jary and Sons funeral directors on Beccles Road in Bradwell. Picture: James Bass.

A landlord has no plans to close a village's funeral home despite a proposal to convert the premises into an apartment.

The scheme would see Arthur Jary and Sons' funeral directors office in Acle transformed into a residential unit - a proposal described by the local parish council as "disappointing",

But the landlord, Nicholas Hancox, said he only submitted the application due to concerns over the upcoming general election and uncertainty over future planning policy.

"The Conservative government introduced an easy system for converting a shop into a residential unit, and it might not continue under a new government," he said.

His proposal, approved by Broadland District Council earlier this month, would see the funeral directors, which rents the premises on Old Road, converted into a self-contained apartment.

"It would make sense to convert the shop into a one bed self-contained apartment to form a residential block of apartments," the application states.

Once granted, planning permission remains valid for three years, but Mr Hancox said the arrangement with Jarys will not change any time soon.

Acle Parish Council said it was "disappointed another small office unit is to be turned into a small flat".

The loss of a funeral home would be a bitterly ironic blow to a village which only recently, after a 25-year quest, succeeded in finding land for extending its cemetery.

