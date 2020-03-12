Artist blends photographs to create 'new' views of town's Rows in set of giant panels
PUBLISHED: 10:16 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 12 March 2020
Archant
Heritage panels full of people and pictures from the past are set to entertain visitors to Great Yarmouth.
Six giant panels are to be installed in one of the town's busiest ancient Rows - the remnants of a unique Medieval streetscape of narrow alleys.
Row 85 which connects the former Divers pub with the Howard Street car park has been selected as one of the busiest - but most unlovely - which could benefit from the adornment.
The panels have been designed by retired artist Paul Patterson, using composite images and illustration, and it's hoped they will pique interest in all things historical.
In some cases the aim has been to build a picture of what life was like during a certain era, in others simply to create a window on the past.
The project has seen him digitally enhancing often tiny pictures and blending them with others of the same period to produce a convincing view of what the town used to look like.
Darren Barker, head of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust which is behind the scheme, said the striking panels were part of a £100,000 project to bring the Rows back to life and encourage people to enjoy them again.
Only around half of the original 160 remain, the Luftwaffe wiping out many in the Second World War.
Most have been given back their old names and some will be re-lit with bulk-head nautical lamps.
Mr Patterson said the six panels followed a time-line starting from their Medieval origins, through to the Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian periods.
One focuses on a day-in-the-life in around 1900, and another on the devastation during the war.
Another shows the view from Row 85 along King Street before it was bombed, the buildings sweeping along the street in an unbroken curve.
Mr Patterson, who is also a director of the trust, said the 7ft by 5ft panels were around four months' work.
Coordinator Rachel Harrison said the diligence of volunteer researchers was crucial in mining the past for stories, snippets of information, and quotes that were right for the aluminium panels.
The panels will be put up in the disused window recesses in Row 85 by the end of March as part of wider improvement works.